‘Twisted Metal’: Trailer of Anthony Mackie’s post-apocalyptic action-comedy series out

July 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Sony LIV has released the trailer of Twisted Metal. The American series is set to premiere on the platform on July 28. Twisted Metal is set to combine the turmoil of a wrecked planet with hilarity. Michael Jonathan Smith brings the series in a total of 10 exhilarating episodes.

Based on the classic PlayStation game series, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and written by Jonathan Smith. It is about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck. This series boasts an ensemble cast. Anthony Mackie takes the wheel as John Doe, accompanied by Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral, and Samoa Joe, among others.