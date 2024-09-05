ADVERTISEMENT

‘Twilight’ TV series based on Stephanie Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ in the works at Netflix

Published - September 05, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Sinead Daly, known for her work on ‘Tell Me Lies’ and ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, is set to write and executive produce the series

The Hindu Bureau

Netflix has officially ordered an animated series adaptation of Twilight, based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 novel Midnight Sun. The project, developed by Lionsgate Television, reimagines the iconic Twilight story from Edward Cullen’s perspective, offering fans a fresh look at the vampire saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Abigail’ movie review: Universal’s vampire flick is all style and no substance

Sinead Daly, known for her work on Tell Me Lies and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is set to write and executive produce the series. Daly’s adaptation of Midnight Sun builds on the Twilight companion novel that gives new depth to Edward’s character, which Robert Pattinson famously portrayed in the 2008 film Twilight. Pattinson’s performance was informed by Meyer’s unfinished manuscript at the time.

Meyer, the creator of the globally successful Twilight franchise, will serve as executive producer alongside Meghan Hibbett through Fickle Fish Films.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 review: New blood and new vampire romances keep the audience thirsty for more

Lionsgate, which previously produced the multi-billion dollar Twilight film series, has been developing this animated adaptation for over a year. The announcement follows Lionsgate’s ongoing strategy to expand their key franchises, including John Wick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US