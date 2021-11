‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner engaged to girlfriend Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

15 November 2021 12:13 IST

The couple have been together since 2018, and became Instagram official shortly after

“Twilight” star Taylor Lautner has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Dome, a former registered nurse/YouTuber.

Lautner, who rose to fame as a teen idol post his role as the shapeshifter Jacob Black in “The Twilight Saga” films, shared the news on his Instagram page Saturday, adding that he popped the question on “11.11.2021.” “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” the 29-year-old actor captioned photos from the romantic proposal.

In the pictures, Lautner is dressed in a suit and down on one knee in front of Dome, 24, who is barefoot and covering her face in shock.

The actor proposed in front of a fireplace with a neon red ‘Lautner’ sign hanging underneath dozens of red roses while the floor they were standing on was covered in petals and candles.

A second photo shows Dome kneeling down in front of Lautner with their foreheads pressed together.

“My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” Dome captioned one of the pics on her Instagram account.

Lautner has previously dated many celebrities like Billie Lourd, Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, Maika Monroe, Maria Avgeropoulos and Selena Gomez.