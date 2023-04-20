‘Twilight’ series adaptation in works at Lionsgate TV

April 20, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Author Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book series The Twilight Saga found global fame after the release of its five film adaptations between 2008 and 2012. Now, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, a series version of the same is in early development at Lionsgate Television.

While author Meyer is expected to be involved in the show, Sinead Daly ( The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves) has been hired to write the adaptation. THR’s report added that the studio hasn’t finalised a timeline for when the series will be pitched to buyers.

Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures passed, are attached to executive produce the show.

Notably, it was Godfrey’s production banner Temple Hill that produced all five film adaptions while Feig’s Summit distributed them. The film franchise is known for launching Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner to stardom. They collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate TV, which produced Spartacus: Blood and Sand and the prequel miniseries Gods of the Arena, recently announced plans to revive Spartacus with a sequel series from creator Steven S. DeKnight.

The news about the Twilight series also comes just days after HBO Max confirmed that it was in the early development of a Harry Potter television adaptation.