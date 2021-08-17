Popular VJ Ananda Kannan passes away

17 August 2021 12:05 IST

One of the well-known faces in Tamil television, Ananda Kannan reportedly passed away on Monday due to cancer

Television anchor Ananda Kannan, known for anchoring a popular music show for a Tamil channel, passed away on Monday reportedly due to cancer. He was 48, said reports.

Ananda Kannan started his career as a host in Singapore, before moving to Chennai to work as a video jockey. His shows became a hit, thanks to the personality that Ananda Kannan brought to it, which also landed him a few acting offers. In addition to hosting shows, Ananda Kannan also conducted interviews with leading film personalities, making him a household name in the TV circuit.

The news of his death was brought to light by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who took to Twitter to condole his death. “A great friend and a great human being is no more. My deepest condolences,” he wrote. Ananda Kannan made a cameo appearance in Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja. His other films remain unreleased.

