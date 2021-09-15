Movies

TV adaptation of Dan Brown’s ‘The Lost Symbol’ to premiere on Voot Select

A still from ‘The Lost Symbol’   | Photo Credit: Peacock

Award-winning author Dan Brown’s celebrated bestseller The Lost Symbol will soon revive the thrilling escapades of Robert Langdon with its television series adaptation.

Following the early quests of the gifted Harvard professor, the series delves into a complex maze of puzzles Robert must solve to save his endangered mentor and foil a disturbing global conspiracy.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Premiering on Voot Select the same day and date as the international release on Thursday, September 16, the 10-episode limited series will release a new episode on a weekly basis.

The adaptation brings a refreshing perspective of the early adventures of a young Robert Langdon portrayed by Ashley Zuckerman, a popular face of Succession fame. He is accompanied by a cast including Valorie Curry, Sumalee Mantano, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

Zuckerman will fill in the boots for Tom Hanks, who brought the iconic character of Robert Langdon to life in The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno. The world-famous trilogy is one of the highest grossing of all time, earning an impressive 1.5 billion dollars worldwide.

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya: More often we become heroes, rather than actors

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali to star in Netflix movie ‘Leave the World Behind’

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘BellBottom,’ ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and more

From ‘Rocky’ to ‘Rambo,’ Sylvester Stallone’s movie memorabilia headed for auction

Suriya’s production ‘Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’ to release Sep 24 on Amazon Prime

Tollywood drugs case: Actor Mumaith Khan appears before ED for questioning

Christopher Nolan sets next film with Universal, departs Warner Bros.

Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney on ‘American Rust’ and why small town stories resonate with audiences globally

Kangana Ranaut to lead period drama ‘The Incarnation - Sita’

‘Hawkeye’ trailer: Christmas carnage with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

‘Crime Stories: India Detectives’ to stream on Netflix from September 22

‘Free Guy’ movie review: Ready Player Ryan Reynolds

Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothee Chalamet in Willy Wonka musical

Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Raavan Leela’ now titled ‘Bhavai,’ to respect audience’s sentiments

‘The Batman’ spin-off series on The Penguin in the works at HBO Max

Met Gala returns in style with Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and others

Malayalam actor Rizabawa passes away at 55

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ series review: Good old fairytale romance, and some more

‘Cinderella’ co-composer Jessica Weiss on how to score for a jukebox musical

BISFF 2021: Asking the tough questions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 3:16:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/tv-adaptation-of-dan-browns-the-lost-symbol-to-premiere-on-voot-select/article36470280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY