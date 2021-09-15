TV adaptation of Dan Brown’s ‘The Lost Symbol’ to premiere on Voot Select

Ashley Zuckerman takes over from Tom Hanks to play the popular character of Robert Langdon in the series

Award-winning author Dan Brown’s celebrated bestseller The Lost Symbol will soon revive the thrilling escapades of Robert Langdon with its television series adaptation.

Following the early quests of the gifted Harvard professor, the series delves into a complex maze of puzzles Robert must solve to save his endangered mentor and foil a disturbing global conspiracy.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Premiering on Voot Select the same day and date as the international release on Thursday, September 16, the 10-episode limited series will release a new episode on a weekly basis.

The adaptation brings a refreshing perspective of the early adventures of a young Robert Langdon portrayed by Ashley Zuckerman, a popular face of Succession fame. He is accompanied by a cast including Valorie Curry, Sumalee Mantano, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

Zuckerman will fill in the boots for Tom Hanks, who brought the iconic character of Robert Langdon to life in The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno. The world-famous trilogy is one of the highest grossing of all time, earning an impressive 1.5 billion dollars worldwide.