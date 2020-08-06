TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead in Mumbai

Sameer Sharma

06 August 2020 14:20 IST

Sharma, 44, had worked in serials like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’

Television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his home in suburban Malad, police said on Thursday.

Sharma, 44, who worked in serials like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ and ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke’, was found at his flat at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said.

No note was left behind by the deceased, Malad police station’s senior inspector George Fernandes said.

The incident came to light when the building’s watchman peeped through the kitchen window, and then alerted the other society members.

Later, the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said.

The actor were living alone in the rented flat since February, he said, adding the police were trying to get in touch with his family members.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and a further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police are also currently investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact BMC mental health helpline 022-24131212 (24x7); Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/ 18002333330 (24x7); I Call: 022-25521111 (8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday); The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/ 8422984529/ 8422984530 (3 p.m.- 9 p.m. all days)