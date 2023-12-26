GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ no more

De los Reyes died on Sunday following a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for de los Reyes' wife, Sherri Saum

December 26, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

PTI
Kamar de los Reyes

Kamar de los Reyes | Photo Credit: AP

Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap One Life to Live and a villain in the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II, has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.

De los Reyes died on Sunday following a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for de los Reyes' wife, Sherri Saum. In One Life to Live, de los Reyes starred as Antonio Vega, a former gang member who became a lawyer and then a cop, alongside Saum.

In the popular video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II, he played the villain Raul Menendez. He also had roles in Fox's Sleepy Hollow, ABC's The Rookie and CW's All American. The family statement said that at the time of his death, de los Reyes was filming All American — and had recently shot roles in Marvel's upcoming Daredevil series and Hulu's yet to be released Washington Black, starring Sterling K. Brown.

De los Reyes was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas. According to a biography provided by the family, he caught the bug for acting when he arrived in Los Angeles in the late '80s.

Early roles include playing Pedro Quinn in the 1994 off-Broadway play, Blade to the Heat and Ferdinand in director George C. Wolfe's production of The Tempest for Shakespeare in the Park. On the big screen, de los Reyes appeared in Oliver Stone's Nixon, playing Watergate burglar Eugenio Martinez, as a secret service agent in Salt, with Angelina Jolie, and in The Cell with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor is survived by wife Saum and three sons, Caylen, 26, and twins Michael and John, age 9.

