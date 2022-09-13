Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah starrer 'Maarrich' to release on December 9

The whodunit film is written and directed by Dhruv Lather

PTI
September 13, 2022 16:11 IST

Poster of the film | Photo Credit: Tusshar Entertainment House

Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday announced that his upcoming movie Maarrich will be released in theatres on December 9.

Also starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, the movie is Tusshar's second film as a producer after the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii through his banner Tusshar Entertainment House.

Billed as a whodunit, Maarrich is written and directed by Dhruv Lather, and features Tusshar in the role of a police officer.

“This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. ‘Maarrich’ is my second film after ‘Laxmii’ as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time.”

"The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it's very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier, I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine. Super excited to bring 'Maarrich' to the audiences in cinemas on December 9," Tusshar said in a statement.

Tusshar and Naseeruddin previously starred together in the 2011 acclaimed film, The Dirty Picture.

Maarrich is presented by Tusshar Entertainment House in association with NH Studios.

Besides Tusshar Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat serve as producers. Girish Johar and Priyank V Jain are the co-producers.

