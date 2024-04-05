‘Turtles All The Way Down’ trailer promises a heartfelt adaptation of John Green’s novel

April 05, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The trailer of Turtles All The Way Down, the upcoming film adaptation of author John Green’s 2017 novel of the same name, was unveiled by Max on Thursday. Directed by Hannah Marks of Don’t Make Me Go fame, the film is set to premiere on May 2 on Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intense trailer shows glimpses of the story of 16-year-old Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced), who suffers from severe anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. But when her best friend Daisy Ramirez (Cree) sets her on a date with her childhood crush Davis (Felix Mallard), Aza is forced to confront her fears as a future of love and happiness shows itself.

Adapted to screen by the This Is Us duo of Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, Turtles All The Way Down also stars Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and J. Smith-Cameron in pivotal roles.

Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produced the film. Berger and Aptaker also served as executive producers alongside Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey and Paulina Sussman for New Line Cinema and Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, Green and Rosianna Halse Rojas.

Notably, this is the fifth film adaptation of Green’s novels after 2014’s The Fault in Our Stars, 2015’s Paper Towns, 2019’s Let It Snow, and 2020’s Dil Bechara (a Hindi adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.