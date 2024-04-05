ADVERTISEMENT

‘Turtles All The Way Down’ trailer promises a heartfelt adaptation of John Green’s novel

April 05, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Directed by Hannah Marks of ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ fame, the film is set to premiere on May 2 on Max

The Hindu Bureau

Isabela Merced in a still from ‘Turtles All The Way Down’ | Photo Credit: Max

The trailer of Turtles All The Way Down, the upcoming film adaptation of author John Green’s 2017 novel of the same name, was unveiled by Max on Thursday. Directed by Hannah Marks of Don’t Make Me Go fame, the film is set to premiere on May 2 on Max.

The intense trailer shows glimpses of the story of 16-year-old Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced), who suffers from severe anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. But when her best friend Daisy Ramirez (Cree) sets her on a date with her childhood crush Davis (Felix Mallard), Aza is forced to confront her fears as a future of love and happiness shows itself.

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ movie review: Kristen Stewart shines in Rose Glass’ sophomore sapphic nightmare

Adapted to screen by the This Is Us duo of Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, Turtles All The Way Down also stars Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and J. Smith-Cameron in pivotal roles.

Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produced the film. Berger and Aptaker also served as executive producers alongside Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey and Paulina Sussman for New Line Cinema and Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, Green and Rosianna Halse Rojas.

