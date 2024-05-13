ADVERTISEMENT

‘Turbo’ trailer: Mammootty takes on Raj B Shetty in a high-octane action feast

Published - May 13, 2024 01:47 pm IST

Directed by Vysakh, the film is set to release in theatres on May 23

The Hindu Bureau

Mammootty in a still from ‘Turbo’ | Photo Credit: Mammootty Kampany/YouTube

The trailer of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s much-anticipated action entertainer Turbowas unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Directed by Vysakh, the film is set to release in theatres on May 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows Mammootty as ‘Turbo’ Jose, a man one simply shouldn’t mess with. We see Jose beat men to pulp and send cars flying until Raj B Shetty’s character makes a stellar entry. The trailer promises a high-octane action entertainer that also has lots of humour and good supporting characters.

How Mammootty rewrote the rules of stardom yet again in 2023

Turbo also features Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvinte Albuthavilakkumfame and Telugu actor Sunil in prominent roles. The cast of the film also includes Shabareesh Varma, Dileesh Pothan, Bindu Panicker, Amina Nijam, Kabeer Singh Duhan, and Niranjana Anoop among others.

Turbo marks Pulimurugan-maker Vysakh’s third collaboration with Mammootty after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. The upcoming film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, whose recent directorial AbrahamOzlerstarred Jayaram in the lead and Mammootty in a cameo role.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Bramayugam’ movie review: Mammootty’s performance elevates this middling film on the evils of unrestricted power

With music scored by Christo Xavier, the upcoming film has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and editing by Shameer Muhammed. Turbo is produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US