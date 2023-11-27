ADVERTISEMENT

‘Turbo’: First look of Mammootty’s next with director Vysakh out

November 27, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the action drama also features Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/X

The first look poster of Turbo, Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film with director Vysakh, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday.

Billed as an action drama, the first look poster features Mammootty, in a white veshti and a black shirt, stepping out of a keep.

Also starring Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty, Turbo is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who made the thriller Anjaam Pathiraa.

With music scored by Justin Varghese, the film has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, and editing by Shameer Muhammed

Produced by Mammootty’s Mammootty Kampany banner, Turbo will be distributed by Wayfarer Films, the production house of Dulquer Salmaan.

Mammootty was recently seen in Kaathal - The Core, co-starring Jyotika and in Roby Varghese Raj’s investigative thriller Kannur Squad. The actor has Bramayugam, Bazooka, and Yatra2 among other projects in the pipeline.

