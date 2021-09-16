Movies

TUDUM: Netflix’s global fan event reveals trailer and star-studded line-up

Millie Bobby Brown in the trailer for ‘TUDUM’  

Netflix on Wednesday revealed an all-star line-up for its inaugural ‘TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event’, which will be attended by more than 145 stars and creators from around the world, including Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Millie Bobby Brown, Idris Elba, Jung Hae-in, and Zack Snyder.

The event, which was announced in August, will be held on September 25 in a virtual format.

The official trailer of ‘TUDUM’ was also released today, along with the list of the participating talent, Netflix said in a press release.

Over 70 series, films and specials will be featured throughout the showcase, which borrows its name from the streaming service’s signature tune.

The viewers will also get an insight into “Finding Anamika”, which marks the digital debut of Bollywood star Dixit; director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavishly mounted web debut series “Heeramandi”, and Korean series “My Name”, fronted by Han So-hee; director Yeon Sang-ho’s “Hellbound”, and “The Silent Sea”, starring Gong Yoo and Bae Doona.

Also taking part in the event will be Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, and Álvaro Morte.

 

Over the course of three hours, the streamer will provide exclusive first looks, appearances from some of the biggest stars, never-before-seen footage, including new trailers, from new blockbusters and returning favourites shows such as “Stranger Things”, “Bridgerton”, “The Witcher”, “La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)”, “The Crown”, “Cobra Kai”, “Emily in Paris”, “The Umbrella Academy” and “Ozark”.

The virtual event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch, at 9.30 pm.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series, and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5.30 pm.

Netflix will also provide a glimpse into blockbuster films like “Red Notice”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Extraction”, “The Harder They Fall”, “The Old Guard”, “Army of Thieves” and others.

Elsa Pataky, Maite Perroni, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Noomi Rapace, Adam Sandler, Matthias Schweighöfer, Maisa Silva, Lilly Singh, Song Kang, Alejandro Speitzer, Omar Sy, Charlize Theron, Kenjiro Tsuda, Finn Wolfhard, Wiliam Zabka and many more will also join the event.


