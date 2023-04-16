True-crime docu-series ‘Dancing On The Grave’ to premiere on Prime Video on April 21

April 16, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Prime Video has announced that Dancing On The Grave, its first local true-crime docu-series, will premiere on the platform on April 21. The investigative unscripted series takes a deep dive into the spine-chilling murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, which took place in the early 90s in Bangalore.

Produced by India Today Originals Production, the four-part docu-series is directed by Patrick Graham, who has also written it along with Kanishka Singh Deo. “Woven together through archival footage, news clippings, interviews and dramatizations, Dancing on the Grave delves into the sudden disappearance and grisly murder of Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazie), a well-known and wealthy heiress from a respected family. The docu-series investigates the mysterious murder through exclusive interviews of the key personnel in the events as well as by some who were at the peripheries. It also features the perpetrator himself and goes beyond the already-known facts about the event, digging deep into the murder that shook the nation, almost 30 years ago,” reads the description of the series.

“Sometimes, facts are stranger than fiction. And documentaries provide a window into the social fabric, ethos and mindsets of people; they can be stimulating and thought-provoking. At Prime Video, we are continuously working towards bringing differentiated and compelling content that caters to our diverse customer base. We have seen a growing interest in documentaries, especially in the crime genre, and are excited to bring Dancing on the Grave — our first Indian, true crime Original series to audiences across the world,” said Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Prime Video.