‘Tron: Ares’: First look of Disney’s third ‘Tron’ film out

March 01, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

Disney today unveiled the first look of Tron: Ares, the much-anticipated third instalment of Tron. Directed byJoachim Rønning, the film started production in January in Vancouver and is set to release in 2025.

Disney released the original Tron in 1982, with Jeff Bridges starring as video game designer Kevin Flynn, who is transported inside his own creation and teams up with Tron, a security program played by Bruce Boxleitner. Bridges returned for a 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

While the two previous movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact. “The highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings,” reads the plot description.

In a statement, director Rønning said, “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘TRON: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger serve as the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

