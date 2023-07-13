‘Tron: Ares’: Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins join the cast of ‘Tron 3’

July 13, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Actors Cameron Monaghan and Sarah Desjardins (of Yellowjackets fame) have joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming third installment of Tron. Titled Tron: Ares, the film is headlined by Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Joachim Ronning, who helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is directing the film.

Disney released the original Tron in 1982, with Jeff Bridges starring as video game designer Kevin Flynn, who is transported inside his own creation and teams up with Tron, a security program played by Bruce Boxleitner. Bridges returned for a 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. While the two previous movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

Leto, who has been attached to the project for several years, is to play Ares, the manifestation of the program. Lee is playing a video game programmer and tech CEO in what is described as a leading role. Details of other characters remain unknown at the moment.

Tron: Ares is produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto. The film will begin production in August this year, however, the Hollywood writers’ strike might postpone it.

