Trivikram Srinivas to direct Mahesh Babu after 11 years

Mahesh Babu  

Director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Mahesh Babu will join hands for the actor’s 28th film, which is expected to go on floors soon. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady. This will be Mahesh and Trivikram’s third collaboration after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Production house Haarika Hassine Creations announced the project on Monday evening, revealing that the film’s team will include national award-winning editor Navin Nooli, art director A S Prakash, cinematographer Madhie and music composer S S Thaman.

The new film is expected to go on floors once Mahesh’s ongoing project Sarkaru Vaari Paata is wrapped up.


Aug 10, 2021

