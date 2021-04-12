Trisha’s ‘Paramapadham Vilayattu’ to premiere April 14 on Disney+ Hotstar

Trisha in ‘Paramapadham Vilayattu’

12 April 2021 14:37 IST

The actor’s 60th film is a political-thriller, and is directed by K Thirugnanam

Can a simple doctor fight her kidnappers to reveal the truth about a political leader’s mysterious death? This Tamil New Year, Disney+ Hotstar brings Paramapadham Vilayattu, a political-thriller that is based on true events. The movie starring Trisha Krishnan is also her 60th film as an actor, and is written and directed by K Thirugnanam and produced by 24hrs Productions.

The movie also features Nandha Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy, Al Azhagappan and Deepa Shankar. Releasing on April 14, the film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Trisha takes centre-stage as Dr Gayathri, who is assigned the responsibility of treating Chezian played by Vela Ramamoorthy, a political party leader. Following his demise under mysterious circumstances, Gayathri sets out to unmask the real culprits behind the murder before putting her life in jeopardy. Soon she realizes she is caught in a game of political snakes and ladders.

The actor said in a statement, “Paramapadham Vilayattu captures the intense fight for power that we see in our everyday lives. The movie has an unconventional yet gripping storyline that shows how an ordinary citizen gets caught in the tussle for political power. I’m happy to have portrayed a strong female character, and I hope that audiences enjoy watching our movie.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “When the leader of the SDJK political party Chezian is hospitalized, Dr. Gayathri is assigned the responsibility of treating him. Meanwhile, Kalingan and Manimozhi – two political rivals fighting for the seat currently held by Chezian – do everything in their power to dictate how the hospital and its doctors function.”

“In a sudden turn of events, Chezian passes away under mysterious circumstances, sending shockwaves across the state. Gayathri gets hold of solid evidence proving that Mr Chezian was murdered, and tries to inform his son, but is kidnapped along with her daughter who is hearing and speech impaired. Will Gayathri ensure that justice is served or will she succumb in the process of saving her child’s life?”