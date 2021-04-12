Movies

Trisha’s ‘Paramapadham Vilayattu’ to premiere April 14 on Disney+ Hotstar

Trisha in ‘Paramapadham Vilayattu’  

Can a simple doctor fight her kidnappers to reveal the truth about a political leader’s mysterious death? This Tamil New Year, Disney+ Hotstar brings Paramapadham Vilayattu, a political-thriller that is based on true events. The movie starring Trisha Krishnan is also her 60th film as an actor, and is written and directed by K Thirugnanam and produced by 24hrs Productions.

The movie also features Nandha Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy, Al Azhagappan and Deepa Shankar. Releasing on April 14, the film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Trisha takes centre-stage as Dr Gayathri, who is assigned the responsibility of treating Chezian played by Vela Ramamoorthy, a political party leader. Following his demise under mysterious circumstances, Gayathri sets out to unmask the real culprits behind the murder before putting her life in jeopardy. Soon she realizes she is caught in a game of political snakes and ladders.

The actor said in a statement, “Paramapadham Vilayattu captures the intense fight for power that we see in our everyday lives. The movie has an unconventional yet gripping storyline that shows how an ordinary citizen gets caught in the tussle for political power. I’m happy to have portrayed a strong female character, and I hope that audiences enjoy watching our movie.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “When the leader of the SDJK political party Chezian is hospitalized, Dr. Gayathri is assigned the responsibility of treating him. Meanwhile, Kalingan and Manimozhi – two political rivals fighting for the seat currently held by Chezian – do everything in their power to dictate how the hospital and its doctors function.”

“In a sudden turn of events, Chezian passes away under mysterious circumstances, sending shockwaves across the state. Gayathri gets hold of solid evidence proving that Mr Chezian was murdered, and tries to inform his son, but is kidnapped along with her daughter who is hearing and speech impaired. Will Gayathri ensure that justice is served or will she succumb in the process of saving her child’s life?”

Comments
Related Articles

BAFTAs 2021: Complete list of winners

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ resumes shoot

Deepika Padukone steps down as Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival chairperson

Deepika Padukone steps down as Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival chairperson

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to make acting debut opposite Timri Dimri with ‘Qala’

BAFTA Awards | 'Nomadland' wins 4 awards, including best picture, director

The Hindu Explains | What is the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and why has it been abolished?

‘Mahabharat’ actor Satish Kaul dies of COVID-19-related complications

Filmmaker Farha Khatun’s documentary ‘Holy Rights’ discusses the topic of triple talaq and woman qazis

Justin Timberlake to star in ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ series for Apple

‘Thunder Force’ movie review: Much ado over mutants

Abolition of Film Certification Appellate Tribunal leaves film industry puzzled, anxious

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix series ‘The 39 Steps’

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Top Gun 2’ releases delayed by Paramount

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star alongside Harrison Ford in fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

‘Nizhal’ movie review: Starts with a bang, ends with a whimper

Appu N Bhattathiri on making the cut as director with ‘Nizhal’

Film federation lays new guidelines for shooting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ defers theatrical release

‘Karnan’ movie review: Dhanush and Lal make a fantastic pair in a film that resists, rises and revolts
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2021 2:41:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/trishas-paramapadham-vilayattu-to-premiere-april-14-on-disney-hotstar/article34301233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY