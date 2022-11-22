Trisha wraps filming on maiden web series 'Brinda'

November 22, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Trisha, who is basking in the success of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan - 1, has finished shooting for her debut OTT series Brinda.

The actor shared the news on social media on Tuesday and posted a photo from the show's set. "And it’s a wrap. Thank you to each and every one who worked by, with and for #Brinda Season 1 on its way... (sic)," Krishnan wrote.

The actor reportedly plays the role of a cop in the Telugu-language series, directed by Surya Vangala.

Brinda will debut on a leading streaming platform soon. Trisha’s upcoming projects include the Mohanlal-starrer Ram and The Road.