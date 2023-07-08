HamberMenu
Trisha to star opposite Tovino Thomas in ‘Identity’

‘Identity’, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is directed by the Akhil Paul-Anas Khan duo, which earlier made the crime thriller ‘Forensic’

July 08, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan | Photo Credit: @trishtrashers/Twitter

Trisha Krishnan will star opposite Tovino Thomas in ‘Identity’. The Malayalam film is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who earlier made the crime thriller Forensic.

“Totally pumped to be associated with this squad in a high octane action entertainer,” Trisha posted on her social media pages. Trisha has replaced Madonna Sebastian as the female lead of the film.

'2018' movie review: Jude Anthany Joseph's technically solid recreation of the floods is a message of unity too

Trisha and Tovino are collaborating with each other for the first time. Trisha’s previous Malayalam works are Hey Jude and Ram. Her big upcoming project is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. Tovino, on the other hand, was last seen in the blockbuster 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. ‘Identity’, which is also scripted by Akhil and Anas, will go on floors in September.

