Trisha stars in Gautham Menon’s short film, ‘Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn’

The director recently unveiled a teaser from an upcoming short film, which is a spin-off on his iconic STR-Trisha movie ‘VTV’

It has been ten years since Karthik and Jessie, the lead characters from the now-classic Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV), had broken up. But fans of VTV were pleasantly surprised when its creator, Gautham Menon, unveiled a 47-second teaser from Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, an upcoming short film which is a spin-off on VTV.

 

Featuring Trisha Krishnan as Jessie, it looks like the short film takes the story forward from where VTV ended, with Jessie politely asking Karthik to have a little more faith in his craft. Are they back together? Has Karthik moved on? Have they remained friends? These are some of the questions that the short seems to throw light on. It must be noted that Gautham and Trisha have worked on this short film during the lockdown. If reports are to go by, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn is likely to release later this month, on YouTube.

