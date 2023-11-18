ADVERTISEMENT

Trisha on Mansoor Ali Khan: ‘I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him’

November 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

Actor Trisha has released a strong statement on social media against her ‘Leo’ co-star Mansoor Ali Khan

The Hindu Bureau

Trisha in ‘Leo’

Actor Trisha has released a strong statement on social media against her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Mansoor Ali Khan, who played an important cameo in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster, made derogatory remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with Trisha in the movie.

ALSO READ
Trisha interview on ‘Leo’: ‘Working with Vijay feels like coming home’

Reacting to the footage, that is now all over X (formerly Twitter), Trisha wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Also Read | A breakdown of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU: How the timelines of ‘Kaithi’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘Leo’ are interconnected

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Leo, Trisha starred as Sathya opposite Vijay’s character of Parthi/ Leo, that capped off an eventful 2023 for her, after leading roles in The Road and Ponniyin Selvan: II.

ALSO READ
‘Leo’ movie review: A fiery Vijay valiantly tries to keep afloat Lokesh Kanagaraj’s weakest film yet

The actor will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s Ram, Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, as well as Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi, among other films in her pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US