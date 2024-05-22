‘Trigger Warning’ trailer: Jessica Alba packs a punch in Netflix’s revenge actioner

Jessica Alba is out for revenge in the first trailer for the Netflix action thriller Trigger Warning. The film, helmed by Mouly Surya, is all set to stream on the platform from June 21.

Trigger Warning also stars Mark Webber, Jake Weary, Anthony Michael Hall, Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon. The film is written by John Brancato, Josh Olson and Halley Gross. Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein serve as producers.

The trailer introduces us to Special Forces commando Parker (Alba) who is back in town for an explanation for her father’s unexpected death. When she finds out that the town is now controlled by a violent gang, she decides to go all guns blazing.

Alba was recently seen in 2019’s Killers Anonymous alongside Gary Oldman, and she also starred with Gabrielle Union in the television series L.A.’s Finest.

Watch the trailer of Trigger Warning here:

