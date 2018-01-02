Tricky art of writing for films

Prasanna Kumar Bezawada rose to fame with Cinema Chupista Mava around the time when Telugu film industry was facing a dearth of writers. The situation is more or less the same now and Prasanna says he will continue to remain a writer and will not direct a film. He had scripted Nenu Local and now a new story of his is set to go to the sets with direction by Trinadha Rao Nakkina starring Ram Pothineni. He rues writing for Nenu Na Boyfriends, a project he was obliged to take up after 10 days of shoot and admits many flaws in character sketching. In a chat Prasanna feels strongly about the lack of talented writers or lyricists in the Telugu film industry.

He says, “A writer should be able to express what is expected of him in one page. That skill comes from being in touch with the language. People have stopped reading Telugu in the last 10 years. Earlier there were many libraries and we could bring books on hire for a very small price. By constant reading, one develops a command over the language and gain insight into the use of language. There are innumerable opportunities for writers. Every year 200 films and more are being churned out but the success rate is just 5 to 10 percent.”

The writer came to Hyderabad in 2008 and has been in this career for the past four years. He says with certainty, “I have not seen aspiring writers with even average flair for writing. At least 2000 people had shown interest to join me as an assistant writer. I found none efficient. I do get recommendations from industry people who cannot say no to some requests and they are sent to me to deflect them. Everyone feels they are Einstein; ask for one chance. Then there are people who spend crores to make films for their sons and show that the latter have no stuff.”

Some directors appoint numerous assistant writers to get at least 10 versions of one scene and finally select one of them. It is simply because the director lacks the chops. Some people who use their name for blockbuster films they are not the ones who write; but they still manage to win awards. Prasanna points out, “The man who wrote Aaka chatu pinde tadise also wrote raalipoye puvva neeku raagalenduku… we don’t have that kind of versatility anymore. We get hear songs that only rhyme... vayasu manasu tappasu. Directors are forced to work with certain writers to pamper the hero’s ego. These writers can’t please the directors with their work but get the credits; srama okkadidhi..peru inkodidhi. On the other hand some good assistant writer claims he did the entire stuff even if he actually wrote only a line. So there are two sides to it.”

New writers like Sankalp and Sandeep Reddy cater to only one genre. We don’t have those who can cater to wholesome entertainers. A story can be written and rewritten 20 times if the writing is fresh and versatile. The story has to be given time. Prasanna observes, “Medhavi vargam arises from content driven cinema, but they should create curiosity. Also, a film is a process of a management of egos of 100 people and not a result of struggle of 100 people. I have to narrate a scene based on the mood of an artiste, producer, director, the banner. Writing a story and seeing it on screen is like raising a child. I am on the sets right from the conception to the poster design. Manaku telisinantha rayatam veru, manaku entha kavalo teluskuni rayatam veru. If you know the difference between the two success is assured.”