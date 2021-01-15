‘Tribhanga’: mother knows best?

15 January 2021 11:50 IST

Renuka Shahane’s upcoming Netflix flick starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar will have you re-examining your relationship with your mother

At a time when notions of motherhood are being subverted in literature and in film comes Tribhanga — Tedhi Medhi Crazy, written and directed by Renuka Shahane. It pries open the complex dynamic between three generations of mothers and daughters with generous helpings of humour, chutzpah, and grace. Mothers falter. They fail. They are fallible. It is important to not judge them for it, the film appears to say. Catch Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Shahane in conversation with Neha Bhatt about the making of the film, what motherhood means to them and more.

