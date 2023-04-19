HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribeca Film Festival 2023: A look at the lineup of movies

Some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the 22nd Tribeca Film Festival from June 7 to 18

April 19, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 04:27 pm IST - NEW YORK

AP
Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Randall Park.

Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Randall Park. | Photo Credit: AP

Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, organizers of the New York film festival announced on April 18, as well as documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor.

Some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the 22nd Tribeca Film Festival. The festival runs June 7-18. Many of these include movies directed by notable actors. Peretti, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, will premiere First Time Female Director, in which she stars alongside Amy Poehler. Duchovny will debut his Bucky F—-ing Dent. Shannon will screen his Eric LaRue, starring Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård. Also playing at Tribeca are John Slattery's Maggie Moore(s) and co-directors Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater's Downtown Owl, a Chuck Klosterman adaptation.

Several more actors-turned-directors will also make a stop at Tribeca after debuting their films earlier. Randall Park will screen his Sundance entry Shortcomings, while Steve Buscemi will play his The Listener, starring Tessa Thompson.

Documentaries heading to the festival include Frank Marshall's Rather, about the former CBS newsman; Betsy Schechter's profile of the soul singer, Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive; and the Disney+ doc Stan Lee, which chronicles the late comic book giant.

For the third straight year, Tribeca, which for years took place in the spring, will feature Juneteenth commemorations. This year, that will include a celebration of hip-hop, timed to its 50th anniversary, and include the premiere of All Up in the Biz, a documentary about Biz Markie.

Related stories

Related Topics

World cinema / documentary films / film festival / cinema / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.