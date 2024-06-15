ADVERTISEMENT

Tribeca 2024: Lakshya, Karan Johar attend ‘Kill’ premiere in New York City

Published - June 15, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, ‘Kill’ is a violent action thriller set aboard a train; the film is releasing in theatres on July 5

The Hindu Bureau

The team of ‘Kill’ at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

Hindi action film Kill recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Lead actor Lakshya, who makes his debut in Kill, walked the red carpet with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. They were joined producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Guneet Monga.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kill’ trailer: Lakshya unleashes his violent avatar in debut film

Kill is a violent action thriller set aboard a train. The makers had recently premiered the film’s trailer. It depicted Lakshya, as a Special Ops commando named Amrit, proposing to his girlfriend, Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train.

Raghav Juyal is also a part of Kill. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. It will be released in theatres on July 5, 2024.

Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega will premiere new films at Tribeca 2024

High-profile international films like Dakota Johnson-starrer Daddio, Lily Gladstone-produced Jazzy, and Sacramento featuring Kristen Stewart were also recently premiered at Tribeca. This year’s edition of the festival boasts 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries, with half of the films in competition directed by women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US