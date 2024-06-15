GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribeca 2024: Lakshya, Karan Johar attend ‘Kill’ premiere in New York City

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, ‘Kill’ is a violent action thriller set aboard a train; the film is releasing in theatres on July 5

Published - June 15, 2024 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The team of ‘Kill’ at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

The team of ‘Kill’ at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

Hindi action film Kill recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Lead actor Lakshya, who makes his debut in Kill, walked the red carpet with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. They were joined producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Guneet Monga.

‘Kill’ trailer: Lakshya unleashes his violent avatar in debut film

Kill is a violent action thriller set aboard a train. The makers had recently premiered the film’s trailer. It depicted Lakshya, as a Special Ops commando named Amrit, proposing to his girlfriend, Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train.

Raghav Juyal is also a part of Kill. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. It will be released in theatres on July 5, 2024.

Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega will premiere new films at Tribeca 2024

High-profile international films like Dakota Johnson-starrer Daddio, Lily Gladstone-produced Jazzy, and Sacramento featuring Kristen Stewart were also recently premiered at Tribeca. This year’s edition of the festival boasts 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries, with half of the films in competition directed by women.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.