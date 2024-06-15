Tribeca 2024: Lakshya, Karan Johar attend ‘Kill’ premiere in New York City

Hindi action film Kill recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Lead actor Lakshya, who makes his debut in Kill, walked the red carpet with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. They were joined producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Guneet Monga.

Kill is a violent action thriller set aboard a train. The makers had recently premiered the film’s trailer. It depicted Lakshya, as a Special Ops commando named Amrit, proposing to his girlfriend, Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train.

Raghav Juyal is also a part of Kill. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. It will be released in theatres on July 5, 2024.

High-profile international films like Dakota Johnson-starrer Daddio, Lily Gladstone-produced Jazzy, and Sacramento featuring Kristen Stewart were also recently premiered at Tribeca. This year’s edition of the festival boasts 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries, with half of the films in competition directed by women.