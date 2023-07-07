ADVERTISEMENT

‘Trial Period’ trailer: Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul star in a tale of imperfect families

July 07, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

‘Trial Period’, starring Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul, premieres on Jio Cinema from July 21

The Hindu Bureau

Genelia Deshmukh in ‘Trial Period’ | Photo Credit: JioStudios/YouTube

The trailer of Trial Period, starring Genelia Deshmukh, and Manav Kaul, is out. The film will premiere on July on Jio Cinema. Written and directed by Aleya Sen, the film also has Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz in significant roles.

ALSO READ
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh starrer 'Mister Mummy' goes on floors

Trial Period attempts to showcase the love and complexities of modern families. The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days.

ALSO READ:‘Tarla’ movie review: A simplistic, flat narration dilutes a fascinating story

The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande along with Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US