‘Trial Period’ trailer: Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul star in a tale of imperfect families

‘Trial Period’, starring Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul, premieres on Jio Cinema from July 21

July 07, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Genelia Deshmukh in ‘Trial Period’

Genelia Deshmukh in ‘Trial Period’ | Photo Credit: JioStudios/YouTube

The trailer of Trial Period, starring Genelia Deshmukh, and Manav Kaul, is out. The film will premiere on July on Jio Cinema. Written and directed by Aleya Sen, the film also has Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz in significant roles.

Trial Period attempts to showcase the love and complexities of modern families. The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days.

The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande along with Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen.

