‘Trial By Fire’: Trailer of Netflix series on Uphaar Cinema tragedy out

January 04, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Headlined by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol, the series drops on Netflix on 13 January

The Hindu Bureau

Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in a still from ‘Trial By Fire’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Trial By Fire, the upcoming limited series on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire incident and the aftermath for the families and victims.

The Uphaar Cinema tragedy happened in June 1997, which saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire took over the cinema theatre in South Delhi. The tragedy is one that has been etched in the minds of many for over two decades. The trailer of the series promises a hard-hitting story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, a couple who lost their two children to the tragedy. The series portrays their decades-long legal battle for justice.

Inspired by the bestseller book,  Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the new series is showrun by Prashant Nair, who has adapted the book to screen with Kevin Luperchio and also directs the series with Randeep Jha

Trial by Fire is headlined by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol, who play Neelam and Shekhar, respectively. Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj are also part of the cast

Produced by Endemol Shine and House of Talkies, the human drama series premieres on the platform on 13 January

