‘Trial By Fire’: Netflix series on Uphaar Cinema tragedy to premiere on January 13, 2023

December 14, 2022 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a new Indian limited series titled Trial By Fire on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire incident and the aftermath for the families and victims.

The Uphaar Cinema tragedy happened in June 1997, which saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire took over the cinema theatre in South Delhi. The tragedy is one that has been etched in the minds of many for over two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by the bestseller book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the new series is showrun by Prashant Nair, who has adapted the book to screen with Kevin Luperchio and also directs the series with Randeep Jha

Talking about the project, Prashant said, “Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country. What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story.”

Trial by Fire is headlined by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol, who play Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, respectively. Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj are also part of the cast

Produced by Endemol Shine and House of Talkies, the human drama series premieres on the platform on 13 January, 2023