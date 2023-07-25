HamberMenu
Trevor Noah to make India debut with ‘Off The Record’ tour

Trevor Noah will perform live across seven shows in India

July 25, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Actor and stand-up comedian Trevor Noah is extending his ‘Off The Record’ tour due to popular demand and is all set to tour India for the first time. With sold out-shows through USA and Europe between 2022 and 2023, the comedian will kick-start his Asia tour from India.

Commenting on his India Tour, Trevor Noah, said, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”

Trevor Noah will perform live across seven shows in India. He’ll start with Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22nd-24th followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27th and 28th and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30th and October 1st, 2023. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, tickets for the event will be available on BookMyShow from next month.

