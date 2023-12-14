GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trevor Noah to host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row

SZA heads into the 2024 The Grammy Awards ceremony with a leading nine nominations

December 14, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

AP
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah | Photo Credit: PTI

As the age-old adage goes, don't mess with success. The Grammy Awards aren't, bringing Trevor Noah back as host in 2024. Noah shared the news Wednesday night on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah.” For those keeping count, the 66th Grammys will mark his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

ALSO READ
SZA leads 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories

SZA heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations. Kill Bill, her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. SOS is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six. The 2024 Grammy Awards will air on February 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.