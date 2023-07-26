ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Scott to release ‘Circus Maximus’, Gaspar Noe and Harmony Korine named co-directors

July 26, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Travis Scott is set to release his feature film ‘Circus Maximus’ on July 27. The film’s trailer shows Scott in exotic locations and city streets. It is unclear if the film is a narrative or an omnibus of connected music videos

The Hindu Bureau

Travis Scott | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott is set to release his feature film Circus Maximus. He took to Twitter to announce that the film will hit the screens on July 27.

In the film’s poster, Scott, who has written and directed the film, is seen on a motor cycle. Gaspar Noe, Nicolas Winding-Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Johannsson and Kahil Joseph have been named co-directors. Though an A24 logo is present in the poster, the studio confirmed to Variety that it is not producing the film.

It remains to be seen if the film is a narrative one or an omnibus of connected music video. The film’s 32-second trailer doesn’t include any credits or distribution information. The video involves disparate shots of Travis in exotic locations or cabs, careening through city streets.

Variety reported that the Thursday night premiere on big screens will coincide with the release of Scott’s long-promised new album Utopia, set to release on Friday. Utopia is Scott’s first album since Astroworld in 2018.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US