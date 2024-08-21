GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Travis Kelce lands first major film role in Lionsgate’s ‘Loose Cannons’ from ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski

NFL star Travis Kelce is set to lead the action comedy for Lionsgate, marking his first major film role as he transitions from football to Hollywood

Updated - August 21, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 02:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce | Photo Credit: AP

NFL star Travis Kelce is set to make his big-screen debut in the action comedy Loose Cannons, currently being developed by Lionsgate. Known for his prowess on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs and his recent media spotlight as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Kelce is taking a major step into Hollywood with his first leading role in a feature film.

Travis Kelce joins cast of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’

Loose Cannons is a buddy cop action comedy that flips the genre’s usual formula by pairing two out-of-control, rule-breaking officers instead of the typical dynamic of a wild cop and a straight-laced partner. The plot follows these “loose cannons” as they are forced to team up after their precincts merge due to budget cuts, leading them to tackle cases that no one else can handle.

The film is produced by Chad Stahelski, the director behind the John Wick series, who is working alongside his 87Eleven Entertainment partner Jason Spitz, and Alex Young. The script is penned by Tim Dowling, known for his work on comedies like Just Go With It and Role Models, and it promises to channel the high-octane energy of classics like Lethal Weapon, Bad Boys, and Rush Hour.

Taylor Swift shines with star-studded Night 3 at Wembley, Travis Kelce steals the show

Kelce’s move into acting comes after he hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and signed with Creative Artists Agency earlier this year. He’s also set to host Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and will appear in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series Grotesquerie.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

