ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce joins cast of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’

May 08, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

The news was confirmed by Niecy Nash-Betts, one of the stars of the show with Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville also attached

The Hindu Bureau

Travis Kelce | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II

Renowned Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce is expanding his repertoire beyond the gridiron as he joins the cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is the first album to hit a billion streams on Spotify in less than a week

The news was confirmed by Niecy Nash-Betts, one of the stars of the show, in an Instagram video. While specifics about Kelce’s role are yet to be disclosed, the ensemble cast already boasts names like Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

This isn’t Kelce’s first foray into the entertainment world. Despite his prominence in football, Kelce has been making waves in Hollywood, having hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and appeared in sketches alongside his brother Jason. He also made a cameo on SNL in October 2023.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ music video was shot by ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Barbie’ cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto

Kelce’s involvement in Grotesquerie follows his hosting duties on the upcoming revival of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, he’s set to produce a documentary titled King Pleasure about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Adding to his diverse portfolio, Kelce recently curated his own music festival, Kelce Jam, which featured performances by artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross.

Taylor Swift chugs beer, cuddles Blake Lively and gets mobbed as Chiefs beat 49ers in the Super Bowl
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US