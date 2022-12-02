‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ trailer: Maximals are on their way to the big screen

December 02, 2022 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The trailer of the much-awaited seventh Transformers film is out. Titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the film is directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Expected to be a reboot of sorts, the new film introduces the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons to the big screen. The story revolves around Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback), who are stuck in a conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons. The trailer shows glimpses of Maximals such as Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and Airazor in the film. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons,” reads the logline.

The new film has a screenplay written by Joby Harold and Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters, and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeberis. The cast also includes Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.

Michael Bay, who made the first five films in the franchise, produces the new film along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson.

Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An executive produce the film.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit screens in 2023.