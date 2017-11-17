Amyra Dastur: Transcending boundaries

Taking rapid steps in a young age, Amyra Dastur, 24, has worked in advertising and films and is in no mood ready to take rest. Having shared screen space with actors including Emraan Hashmi (”Mr. X”) and national award winner Dhanush (”Anegan”), she is now ready to work in Delhi Belly-fame Akshat Verma’s “Kaalakaandi”, a black comedy starring Saif Ali Khan. She talks about her role in the film, her present state of mind and working in regional cinema.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in the upcoming “Kaalakaandi” ?

Kaalakaandi was quite an experience and it is a fun character that I am playing in the film. She is sweet bubbly Bombay girl who loves to remain happy and is very warm to people around her. There was a lot of me in it than the character itself and that is why Akshat was very happy. He knew that I can relate with the character very easily. Akshat is very warm and allows actors to explore themselves without directing them how to express. He just hints on what he requires from us and rest he gives space to his actors.

How was the experience working with Saif Ali Khan?

It is a crazy movie and everybody has put some sort of their own craziness in the film. I am sharing screen space with Saif and Akshay Oberoi both though most of my scenes are with Akshay. I remember when the first time he came on the set, he was in a unique getup which people would have seen in the posters in which he is posing in a fur coat. The way he carries himself in that offbeat role is commendable. Not only me but the whole cast and crew were amazed by the way he pulled off the scenes in that getup. You really respect the actor who likes to experiment with the form and I am glad that I worked with him.

The film is facing problems with Central Board of Film Certification also…

I think it is really silly. We as a country is full of people and we are such a big audience. I do not think anyone should have any right to ban or even ask for a cut in the movie. A scene in the film is there for a reason and it takes away the meaning if it is not there in the film. The Board should just certify the film so that the viewers who want to watch the film can know about its content.

You are one of those actors who are transcending boundaries of language in cinema…

The beauty of Indian cinema is its difference from region to region, be in terms of aesthetics or the grammar. While working in different regions, an actor learns a lot about different cultures, different sets of people working on the set and their sensibilities, it all is a fodder for an actor. Sometimes in southern industry, characters are louder as people demand it and you can see that in dance, choreography, actions, and dialogues. People like that and that is why we do it. That in a way really helps the actors to minimise their inhibitions and come out of their comfort zones.

After working in a number of films at a young age, what is your present state of mind?

I still feel like a newcomer. Every set is so different and I believe it is for good reasons as new people keep meeting me. Being an actor was my dream ever since I was a child and I am living it. From my early days in modelling to every new commitment, is like a first job for me every time. I have no plans and I am a person who goes with the flow. The only thing that drives me is those different sort of roles which allow me to experiment. You will not find me repeating a character or carrying similar mannerism in different films. I get bored easily and if there is no fun. I am a rebellious North Indian girl and I was not sure if I would have said yes to a film like “Rajma Chawal” if it would not be from South as it allows me to challenge myself.