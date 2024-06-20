GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Train to Busan’ director Yeon Sang-ho teams up with Alfonso Cuaron for ‘Revelations’

The film stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Hyun-been as a paster and detective who are haunted by tragedy as they search a man connected with missing persons case

Published - June 20, 2024 02:02 pm IST

PTI
Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho

Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following the success of Hellbound, South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho is reteaming with Netflix for the feature film adaptation of his comic book Revelations. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has boarded Yeon's film as an executive producer.

Action and emotion go together: Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho ahead of the Indian release of ‘Peninsula’

Best known internationally for his 2016 zombie thriller Train to Busan, Yeon will work on the story with comic book co-author Choi Gyu-seok who was also the scriptwriter on Hellbound. The film stars Ryu Jun-yeol of Reply 1988 fame and Hospital Playlist star Shin Hyun-been as a paster and detective who are haunted by tragedy as they search a man connected with missing persons case.

Besides Hellbound, whose second season is already in the making, Yeon has also directed sci-fi feature Jung_E and Parasyte: The Grey for the streamer.

Yeon is looking forward to his collaboration with Cuaron, known for films such as Gravity, Roma and Y tu mama tambien. "Alfonso Cuarón, known for masterpieces like Children of Men and Gravity, has greatly influenced my work as a director. I am thrilled at this opportunity to collaborate with him on shaping Revelations, and I have high expectations for our partnership,” Yeon said in a statement.

‘Hellbound’ season one review: A fascinating dystopian horror entrenched in the politics of man

The film is produced by Wow Point, a global production company that makes original content in Korea, Japan and the U.S.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.