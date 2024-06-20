‘Train to Busan’ director Yeon Sang-ho teams up with Alfonso Cuaron for ‘Revelations’

Following the success of Hellbound, South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho is reteaming with Netflix for the feature film adaptation of his comic book Revelations. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has boarded Yeon's film as an executive producer.

Best known internationally for his 2016 zombie thriller Train to Busan, Yeon will work on the story with comic book co-author Choi Gyu-seok who was also the scriptwriter on Hellbound. The film stars Ryu Jun-yeol of Reply 1988 fame and Hospital Playlist star Shin Hyun-been as a paster and detective who are haunted by tragedy as they search a man connected with missing persons case.

Besides Hellbound, whose second season is already in the making, Yeon has also directed sci-fi feature Jung_E and Parasyte: The Grey for the streamer.

Yeon is looking forward to his collaboration with Cuaron, known for films such as Gravity, Roma and Y tu mama tambien. "Alfonso Cuarón, known for masterpieces like Children of Men and Gravity, has greatly influenced my work as a director. I am thrilled at this opportunity to collaborate with him on shaping Revelations, and I have high expectations for our partnership,” Yeon said in a statement.

The film is produced by Wow Point, a global production company that makes original content in Korea, Japan and the U.S.