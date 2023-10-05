ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer out of ‘The Beekeeper’ starring Jason Statham

October 05, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The upcoming action thriller ‘The Beekeeper’, starring Jason Statham, is directed by David Ayer

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Beekeeper’ | Photo Credit: Miramax/YouTube

The trailer of action thriller The Beekeeper is out. The film, starring Jason Statham, is directed by David Ayer. As a former member of a powerful organisation called The Beekeeper, Statham’s character is seen seeking revenge against the company behind a phishing scam.

No mission he conducts is without national stakes. The trailer reveals that the corruption goes all the way to the government. The trailer shows intense shootouts, thrilling scenes and close-quarters combat. The film also stars Jeremy Irons and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Director Ayer has collaborated with Kurt Wimmer, who has written the screenplay. The film hits the screens on January 12.

