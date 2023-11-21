Trailer out of Pankaj Tripathi’s thriller ‘Kadak Singh’

November 21, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Thriller drama Kadak Singh, headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 8, the platform has announced. The makers released the film’s trailer on Monday.

The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Kadak Singh follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past.

The film’s official description reads, “The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart.”

Kadak Singh also stars Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev. The film is produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio, and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.