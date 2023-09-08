HamberMenu
Trailer out of Netflix sports biopic ‘Nyad’

Starring Annette Bening in the titular role, the film is based on the life of American long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad

September 08, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the film ‘Nyad’

A still from the film ‘Nyad’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has released the trailer of the sports drama Nyad. The biopic of swimmer Diana Nyad, the film stars Annette Bening in the titular role. The film is directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. It will premiere at select theatres on October 20 before streaming on Netflix from November 3.

The film is based on Nyad’s memoir Find A Way. The film follows the 64-year-old Nyad (Bening) and her dream of finishing a 110-mile open swim from Cuba to Florida. Nyad embarks on a four-year journey with the help of her coach Bonnie Stoll (Foster) and becomes the first person to complete the swim without a shark cage.

Nyad also stars Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi and Eric T Miller. Andrew Lazar and Teddy Shwarzman serve as producers. Julia Cox has written the screenplay. The film will be the opening night movie at the Hamptons International Film Festival (October 5-12). It is set to have its international premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

