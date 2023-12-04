Trailer out of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

December 04, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Godzilla and Kong are set tor return, a couple of years after their epic clash. This time, in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, they are united to take on a huge threat. The makers have released the film’s trailer.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise, and 13th film in the King Kong franchise. “For most of human civilization, we believed that life could only exist on the surface of our planet. What else were we wrong about,” says one of the characters in the opening portions of the trailer. The New Empire is a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong(2021).

The fifth instalment in the MonsterVerse will hit the screens on April 14, 2024. The film’s official description reads, “This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.”

“The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever,” says the film’s official description.

Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is directed by Adam Wingard, who directed the previous instalment as well. Rebecca Hall plays Dr Ilene Andrews while Brian Tyree essays the role of Bernie Hayes.