Trailer out of Emily Blunt and Chris Evans starrer ‘Pain Hustlers’

Directed by David Yates, ‘Pain Hustlers’, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, will drop on Netflix

October 11, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emily Blunt in ‘Pain Hustlers’

Emily Blunt in ‘Pain Hustlers’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of David Yates’ Pain Hustlers is out. The film stars Marvel’s Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, who was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film will hit the screens on November 20 in the UK before it arrives on Netflix a week later.

Other members of the cast are Catherine O’Hara, Andy Garcia, Amit Shah, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman. Blunt plays Liza Drake, a single mom who has lost her job. She gets a lifeline after a chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales representative Pete Brenner (Evans).

“Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

