Trailer out of Dan Levy’s directorial debut ‘Good Grief’

‘Good Grief’is the first project helmed by Levy ever since the end of the popular sitcom ‘Schitt’s Creek’in 2020

December 07, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Good Grief’.

A still from ‘Good Grief’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of Dan Levy’s directorial debut, Good Grief, is out. Levy is the co-creator, producer and one of the stars of Schitt’s Creek, the popular sitcom.

Levy was part of TV shows such as Disney’s Haunted Mansion, HBO’s The Idol and the comedy drama series Sex Education on Netflix. Good Grief is the first project helmed by Levy ever since the end of Schitt’s Creek in 2020.

ALSO READ
Dan Levy inks deal with Netflix for developing film, TV projects

The film is about Marc Dreyfus (Levy), who struggles to cope with the sudden death of his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). Dreyfus, who is forced to face his grief, flies to Paris with his best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel). Mark also reckons the passing away of his mother, a grief he had kept repressed.

ALSO READ:‘Sex Education’ season 4 series review: A fond, fitting farewell to Otis and the Moordale gang

In a statement, Levy said, “Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.” Good Grief, produced by Levy, Megan Zehmer, Debra Hayward and Kate Fenske, will premiere in select theatres on December 29, before dropping on Netflix on January 5, 2024.

