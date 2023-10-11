ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer out of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt’s ‘Pain Hustlers’

October 11, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated October 12, 2023 07:10 pm IST

Directed by David Yates, ‘Pain Hustlers’, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, will drop on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Emily Blunt in ‘Pain Hustlers’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of David Yates’ Pain Hustlers is out. The film stars Marvel’s Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, who was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film will hit the screens on November 20 in the UK before it arrives on Netflix a week later.

Also starring Catherine O’Hara and Andy Garcia, the film is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream. Blunt plays Liza Drake, a single mom who has lost her job. She gets a lifeline after a chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales representative Pete Brenner (Evans).

“Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences,” the official plotline reads.

Other members of the cast are Amit Shah, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman. The film is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

