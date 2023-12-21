GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trailer out for romantic thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Starring Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O. Brian, the movie is directed by Rose Glass

December 21, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Love Lies Bleeding’.

A still from ‘Love Lies Bleeding’. | Photo Credit: A24/YouTube

The trailer for Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart,is out. The film is touted to be a romantic thriller. Stewart had last starred in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.

The trailer shows Stewart playing a gym manager, Lou, who meets a bodybuilder called Jackie (Katy M. O. Brian). They fall in love but their relationship is disrupted by Lou’s criminal father.

Love Lies Bleeding will premiere on January 20, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival. Stewart recently received a Oscar nomination for best actress for essaying the role of Princess Diana in Spencer. Love Lies Bleeding also stars Ed Harris, Jena Malone and Dave Franco.

The film is directed by Rose Glass, who co-wrote the script with Weronika Tofliska. The film is a co-production between A24 and Film 4, and produced by Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman. The theatrical release date of the film is yet to be announced.

