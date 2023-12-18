Trailer out for horror thriller ‘Demonte Colony 2’

December 18, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

The trailer of the horror film Demonte Colony 2is out. It’s the sequel to the hit 2015 film, written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The second part stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.

Gnanamuthu is the director of the sequel as well. Arulnithi’s character connects the film’s story to the first instalment. In the trailer, Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character is able to sense the afterlife. The first part finished with the demise of Arulnithi’s character. Demonte Colony 2 resumes from where it left off, with Arulnithi’s character’s soul being trapped in a dangerous realm.

The other members of the cast include Antti Jaaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran. The music and background score is from Sam CS while Harish Kannan is the cinematographer.

Demonte Colony 2 is produced by Bobby Balachandran, Vijay Subramanian, and RC Rajkumar. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

