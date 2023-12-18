ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer out for horror thriller ‘Demonte Colony 2’

December 18, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

The second part of the 2015 hit film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

Priya Bhavani Shankar in ‘Demonte Colony 2’. | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of the horror film Demonte Colony 2is out. It’s the sequel to the hit 2015 film, written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The second part stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.

ALSO READ
Priya Bhavani Shankar joins the cast of Vishal - Hari’s ‘Vishal 34’

Gnanamuthu is the director of the sequel as well. Arulnithi’s character connects the film’s story to the first instalment. In the trailer, Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character is able to sense the afterlife. The first part finished with the demise of Arulnithi’s character. Demonte Colony 2 resumes from where it left off, with Arulnithi’s character’s soul being trapped in a dangerous realm.

The other members of the cast include Antti Jaaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran. The music and background score is from Sam CS while Harish Kannan is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:Demonte Colony: New address for horror

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Demonte Colony 2 is produced by Bobby Balachandran, Vijay Subramanian, and RC Rajkumar. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US